Charles, Camilla birthday wish dubbed ‘friendlier’ than Queen’s cards

King Charles III has been garnering praises for adopting a different tone than the late Queen Elizabeth as his cards featured a relaxed-looking monarch and Queen Consort Camilla.

The 73-year-old king sent ‘heartfelt’ wishes to people celebrating their 100th birthdays marking the first telegrams of the new monarch’s reign.

The couple donned bright smiles as they expressed: “My wife and I are so pleased to know that you celebrated your one-hundredth birthday. This brings our warmest congratulations and heartfelt good wishes on such a special occasion.”

The cards were signed by both “Charles R” and “Camilla R” as R stands for Rex – King and Regina – Queen.

One of the recipients of these cards was Irene Lloyd who worked on a dairy farm during the Second World War.

According to Daily Mail, Irene expressed: “I was really thrilled to receive a card from the new King and Queen. With the death of the late Queen, I thought people who were 100 at the time might have missed out, so it was a nice surprise to receive mine.”

Her son Ian Lloyd shared: “Having thought we would see a photo of an elderly man in a suit, or at best in a uniform, it was great to have a friendlier image of the royal couple together.”

“Prince Philip never appeared on the Queen’s cards and you have to go back to the war years when a monarch and consort last sent images of themselves to the public from the Palace,” he added.

