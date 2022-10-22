Daily Times

PAK vs IND: How to watch T20 World Cup match live?

Web Desk

PAK vs IND match T20 World Cup 2022 will be played at Australia’s Melbourne International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The match will be played at 1 pm (PST).

India vs Pakistan Match Live Streaming

Cricket lovers can watch the high-voltage match of arch-rivals Pak and India on the following channels:

  • Live Cricket HD
  • Ten Sports
  • PTV Sports
  • Tamasha: Live TV Cricket

Whereas, cricket fans can watch Pak Vs India match on the following apps/links:

  • Tapmad TV

In Australia

  • Fox Sports

How to watch the live streaming of PAK vs IND T20 World Cup?

In the UK, New Zealand

  • Sky Sports

In South Africa

  •  SuperSport

Pak vs India Live Streaming Online

In the Middle East

In UAE, OSN Sports Cricket will present the live telecast of the matches.

In India

  • Star Sports Network.

In Bangladesh

  • Gazi TV

In Afghanistan

  • Ariana TV will present the live streaming of the tournament in Afghanistan.

