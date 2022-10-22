PAK vs IND: How to watch T20 World Cup match live?

PAK vs IND match T20 World Cup 2022 will be played at Australia’s Melbourne International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The match will be played at 1 pm (PST).

India vs Pakistan Match Live Streaming

Cricket lovers can watch the high-voltage match of arch-rivals Pak and India on the following channels:

Live Cricket HD

Ten Sports

PTV Sports

Tamasha: Live TV Cricket

Whereas, cricket fans can watch Pak Vs India match on the following apps/links:

Tapmad TV

In Australia

Fox Sports

How to watch the live streaming of PAK vs IND T20 World Cup?

In the UK, New Zealand

Sky Sports

In South Africa

SuperSport

Pak vs India Live Streaming Online

In the Middle East

In UAE, OSN Sports Cricket will present the live telecast of the matches.

In India

Star Sports Network.

In Bangladesh

Gazi TV

In Afghanistan