PAK vs IND: How to watch T20 World Cup match live?

PAK vs IND match T20 World Cup 2022 will be played at Australia’s Melbourne International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The match will be played at 1 pm (PST). India vs Pakistan Match Live Streaming Cricket lovers can watch the high-voltage match of arch-rivals Pak and India on the following channels: Live Cricket HD Ten Sports PTV Sports Tamasha: Live TV Cricket Whereas, cricket fans can watch Pak Vs India match on the following apps/links: Tapmad TV In Australia Fox Sports How to watch the live streaming of PAK vs IND T20 World Cup? In the UK, New Zealand Sky Sports In South Africa SuperSport Pak vs India Live Streaming Online In the Middle East In UAE, OSN Sports Cricket will present the live telecast of the matches. In India Star Sports Network. In Bangladesh Gazi TV In Afghanistan Ariana TV will present the live streaming of the tournament in Afghanistan.