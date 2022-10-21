Bayern through to last 16 after comeback win over Augsburg

HANOVER: Bayern Munich reached the last 16 of the German Cup for the first time in three seasons, thanks to a 5-2 comeback victory away at Bavarian neighbours Augsburg. Bayern returned to the venue of their only loss in all competitions so far this season, having gone down 1-0 away at Augsburg in mid-September in the Bundesliga. When Danish left-back Mads Pedersen put Augsburg 1-0 up after nine minutes, it looked like the 20-time German Cup winners Bayern could be eliminated in the second round for the third consecutive year. Former Paris Saint-Germain striker Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting equalised after 27 minutes to calm Bayern’s nerves, with the sides going into halftime locked at 1-1. Sadio Mane had a chance to give Bayern the lead a minute after the break but dragged the ball wide of goal.

With pressure building and the home crowd in full voice, midfielder Joshua Kimmich finally gave Bayern the lead early in the second half. Chupo-Moting scored again just minutes later and despite a late own goal for Munich’s French defender Dayot Upamecano, Bayern’s teenage sensation Jamal Musiala scored a fourth with 10 minutes remaining. Canadian defender Alphonso Davies added a fifth in injury time to secure Bayern’s spot in the next round. Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka credited his team’s desire to “take up the fight” after a “disastrous opening ten minutes.”