Live free or cease to be

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Chairman) Imran Khan said that the under-trial accused have become prime minister and finance minister of Pakistani, saying that Pakistan doesn't need enemies when 'looters' are in power here.

“No one should be above the law,” he said, while addressing students at a university in Sargodha. “Underdeveloped nations all over the world have low adherence to law.” Giving the example of Switzerland, he added that the nation had one of the highest income-per-capita rate without any major resources. “On the other hand, Nigeria and Venezuela have massive oil reserves but still they are under-developed countries,” he said.

Lashing out at the imported government, Imran Khan said that when they hear his name, their legs started trembling. He said that the small thieves were in jail and the big ones were given NRO and were roaming freely. “When I went to the assembly, I saw the famous big robbers of Pakistan,” he added.

Imran Khan said a nation dies ethically and morally when corrupt people get important slots, adding that only honest leadership can steer the country out of current crises. He said Shehbaz Sharif has been facing Rs. 16 billion corruption charges and the case was underway when he became prime minister while Ishaq Dar has involved in money laundering for the Sharif family and gave a written affidavit in 2000 in this regard, making him the finance minister. That is, the cat was put on the milk tray.

Imran said that Asif Zardari was called Mr Ten Percent in India and books were written on his corruption. There is no difference between the Governor of Sindh and the Mulajat, adding that half of the cabinets were facing cases of theft. Abid Sher Ali’s father said that Rana Sanaullah had committed 18 murders, he added.

Imran Khan said that scholars like Raymond Baker have written books about Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif’s corruption but NAB is closing cases against them. This is not just a political struggle but a ‘jihad’ against these corrupt people, he said, adding that it is better to die rather than live under these looters’ government.

The PTI chief said that throughout his cricketing career, he fought until the last ball. The PDM leaders should know that the ‘captain’ would fight them till the end, he added.

Imran Khan said that universities were the nurseries of future leaders. He said that who gave permission to the Governor of Punjab to bar political leaders to address to the students in universities, adding international politicians address students in UK, Oxford University not only invited UK politicians but also world leaders to address. “I have given a speech at Oxford University three times and now I have been invited again,” he added.

He urged the Governor Punjab not to listen to these thieves who sit above because as people have known him for 50 years, adding that if political leaders did not address to the students, how would they know about politics and how they form their own views.