Liz Truss resigns as UK’s prime minister

The newly-appointed prime minister of the United Kingdom Liz Truss on Thursday announced that she is resigning from the post, the BBC reported.

Delivering a speech outside of 10 Downing Street, Truss said she had “told King Charles she was resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” the BBC quoted her as saying.

Truss took the decision after more and more MPs called for her to hand in her resignation. Before making the announcement, she held a meeting with senior Tory party figures.

At the beginning of this month, at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Truss had still attempted to rally the party around her controversial approach of boosting Britain’s economy.

“I have three priorities for the economy: growth, growth, growth,” she said.

“Previous prime ministers’ central policies have unravelled very quickly, for instance, Neville Chamberlain’s leadership during the spring of 1940, Sir Anthony Eden’s Suez adventure, and David Cameron’s campaign to remain in the EU. I can also think of the backlash to Gordon Brown’s decision not to call a general election in the early autumn of 2007,” Allen said.

“But no new prime minister’s position has unravelled so early into their premiership or so catastrophically as Truss’s has over the last few weeks.”

The 47-year-old, who entered parliament in 2010 and, by 2014, found herself in a first cabinet position, secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs under former Prime Minister David Cameron, has since served under Theresa May and Johnson in various positions.

In 2021, she was handed the top role of foreign secretary. After Johnson’s announcement to step down, she entered the leadership contest and won the race to succeed the latter with 57.4 percent of the members’ vote (against Rishi Sunak, who obtained 42.6 percent) over the summer by promising radical tax cuts, and high spending to curb energy prices, her very own version of supply-side economics.