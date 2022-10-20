Daily Times

Hania Amir enjoys ‘drink’ in bar, explores New York City night life

Web Desk

Actor Hania Amir, who is in New York City (NYC) for her production shoots, was recently spotted at a bar and shared some stylish pictures of her late-night hangout.

Hania, who called her fans ‘Hanians’, captioned: “If you could have everything you ever wanted in the palm of your hand khh ok seriously. If u took alright if u had a group of people if there was a group of people right and if you could just pick one by one if you no wait hold on okay if u knew for sure that you would never ever ever be found out would u WOULD U?”

 

