Graana.com holds ground-breaking ceremony for Al Rauf Gold Raas Project

The groundbreaking of Al Rauf Gold Raas was held in Karachi on 15th October 2022 – a ceremony attended by numerous dignitaries and locals. It is worth noting that the project is marketed by Pakistan’s First Online Real Estate Marketplace, Graana.com.

The foundation stone of The Al Rauf Gold Raas Project was laid at Gulshan-e-Maymar, in the heart of the City of Karachi. Eminent businessmen and civic authorities attended the ceremony to lay the foundation stone. Speaking at the occasion, Chairman Imarat Group Shafiq Akbar said, “The project has established itself with its cutting-edge amenities and extravagant facade. The Al Rauf Gold Raas Project is indefinitely a gift for the residents of Karachi.” Marketed by the country’s leading online real estate marketing company Graana.com, the project is located just 3 minutes away from the Karachi Super Highway. Located in the central location of Pakistan’s most buzzing metropolis, Karachi, Al Rauf Gold Raas features luxury apartments with exquisite facades and premium interior finishes. Furthermore, the state-of-the-art IT and communication system is the project’s standout feature. The Al Rauf Gold Raas features project comprises 3 towers – 2 of which are 10-storeys, and one comprises 14-storeys. Moreover, the project will have luxurious apartments of 3, 4 and 5 beds, and a wide array of amenities including a fully equipped gymnasium, rooftop pool, communal prayer area, 5 express elevators, real time CCTV surveillance, maintenance services round the clock built on international standards, and much more!

Launched with the slogan of “Your Affordable Luxury Lifestyle”, the project flaunts spacious living, ideal location, artificially intelligent, and that too, all affordable. For this project, Graana.com, Pakistan’s smartest property portal, will offer a wide array of comprehensive sales and marketing services. The parties involved not only praised the project’s debut but also Graana.com’s efforts as the project’s marketing partner.