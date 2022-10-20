USD to PKR exchange Rate Today, 20 Oct 2022

20 Oct 2022 – Today 1 USD to PKR conversion rate is PKR 221.35 in the Interbank exchange rate as an official rate by the State Bank of Pakistan. US Dollar USD to Pakistani Rupee PKR buying and selling rates are different in interbank and currency exchange or open market rates. US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee has increased PKR 2.10 or 0.958% on trading in Interbank rate. Use the calculator below to convert currencies online. Interbank USD Rate DATE BUYING SELLING 19 Oct 22 PKR220.85 PKR221.35 Open Market Rate DATE BUYING SELLING 20 Oct 22 PKR225.70 PKR228.00 1 US Dollar = 221.35 Pakistani Rupees USD PKR Change CurrencyEuroUK Pound SterlingU.A.E DirhamSaudi RiyalKuwaiti DinarCanadian DollarAustralian DollarOmani RiyalJapanese YenMalaysian RinggitQatar RialBahrain DinarThai BhatChinese YuanHong Kong DollarDanish KroneNew Zealand DollarSingapore DollarNorwegian KroneSwedish KoronaSwiss FrancIndian Rupee As on Oct 20, 2022 at 10:29 PST (GMT+5) On Wednesday, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying rate was Rs220.85 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 221.35. While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was being traded between Rs224 to Rs226. Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan DATE BUYING SELLING 19 Oct 22 PKR 220.85 PKR 221.35 Yesterday, the US Dollar closed at Rs219.71. The PKR is getting a drubbing at the hands of the USD for the last six days in which the value of the American currency has appreciated by Rs2.71. The experts believe that the US dollar is evaporating from the market and is being sold in the grey market at much higher rates. The increasing differential between the rates of dollar in the open market and interbank trading is indicative of this fact.