USD to PKR exchange Rate Today, 20 Oct 2022

20 Oct 2022 – Today 1 USD to PKR conversion rate is PKR 221.35 in the Interbank exchange rate as an official rate by the State Bank of Pakistan. US Dollar USD to Pakistani Rupee PKR buying and selling rates are different in interbank and currency exchange or open market rates. US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee has increased PKR 2.10 or 0.958% on trading in Interbank rate. Use the calculator below to convert currencies online.

1 US Dollar = 221.35 Pakistani Rupees

On Wednesday, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying rate was Rs220.85 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 221.35.

While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was being traded between Rs224 to Rs226.

Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan