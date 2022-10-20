IHC makes Umar Ayub’s arrest conditional with its approval

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday made the arrest of the PTI leader Umar Ayub conditional with the court approval and disposed of the case. Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri heard Omar Ayub’s plea against FIA over alleged harassment in a ‘prohibited funding’ case probe. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) informed the court that neither the petitioner was named in the FIR, nor any inquiry against him was underway currently. On a query by the bench, the FIA said that it didn’t require the custody of Umar Ayub so far in the case. The court said that then the FIA had to seek court approval before arresting the petitioner. After this, the court disposed of the case. The PTI leader in his plea filed in the IHC claimed that the FIA might drag him into the politically motivated case in order to harass, defame and victimise him.