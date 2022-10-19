Israel vexed as Australia reverses recognition of ‘capital’ Jerusalem

Australia said it would no longer recognise west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital Tuesday, a policy reversal that prompted a curt rebuke from the Jewish state but was cheered by Palestinians. Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the city’s status should be decided by Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, unwinding a contentious decision by the previous conservative government. In 2018, Australia’s then-prime minister Scott Morrison followed US president Donald Trump’s lead in unilaterally recognising west Jerusalem as the Israeli capital. The move caused a domestic backlash in Australia and friction with neighbouring Indonesia — the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation — temporarily derailing a bilateral free trade deal.

“I know this has caused conflict and distress in part of the Australian community, and today the government seeks to resolve that,” Wong said. Jerusalem is claimed by both Israelis and Palestinians, but most governments avoid putting embassies there to avoid prejudging the outcome of negotiations for a lasting peace.

“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Wong said, adding: “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv”. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid criticised Tuesday’s move — which comes as he prepares to face a November 1 general election. “We can only hope that the Australian government manages other matters more seriously and professionally,” he said.

Political director of the Israeli foreign ministry Aliza Bin Noun summoned Australia’s ambassador Paul Griffiths on Tuesday to express her country’s “deep disappointment” and to protest Canberra’s “surprising decision”. Bin Noun told Griffiths that the move would encourage extremism and jeopardise regional stability, a foreign ministry statement said. Israel annexed east Jerusalem following the Six-Day War of 1967, and has declared the entire city its “eternal and indivisible capital”. Palestinians claim the eastern sector as the capital of their future state.

The Palestinian Authority’s civil affairs minister, Hussein Al-Sheikh welcomed the move by Canberra as an “affirmation” that Jerusalem’s status depends on the outcome of negotiations. Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, called it “a step in the right direction.”