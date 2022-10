The Pakistani rupee Tuesday depreciated against the US dollar for the fifth straight session after an increased demand for the greenback from the importers. The local unit depreciated by 0.37% (Rs0.82) on a day-on-day basis to reach 219.71 in the interbank market, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), down in value from the previous close of 218.89. The dollar also strengthened in the open market as the rupee lost 0.50 to close at 226.20.