Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia

Pakistan, in the wake of statements made against the Kingdom in the context of Organization of Oil Exporting Countries (OPEC+) decision, on Tuesday expressed solidarity with the leadership of Saudi Arabia.

“We appreciate the concerns of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for avoiding market volatility and ensuring global economic stability,” Foreign Office said in a statement. “Pakistan encourages a constructive approach on such issues based on engagement and mutual respect,” it added. “We reaffirm our long-standing, abiding and fraternal ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the statement maintained.

Saudi Arabia has locked horns with the United States over the cut in oil supply in international market. Saudi Arabia and Russia, which lead the OPEC + cartel, recently decided to cut crude oil supply by 2 million barrels a day in order to avoid a plunge in the oil prices in the international markets because of fear of global economic recession. The United States, however, strongly reacted to the OPEC + decision with President Joe Biden announcing a review of bilateral ties with Saudi Arabia. Biden visited Saudi Arabia in July to meet leaders of oil rich Gulf countries including Saudi de facto ruler Muhammad bin Salman as part of his efforts to push for increase in oil supplies. He met MBS despite promising in the election campaign to make him a pariah because of his alleged role in the murder of a Saudi American journalist.

The Ukraine conflict has disrupted the supply chain and led to the increase in crude oil prices, something that also affected the Americans with a hike in petrol prices. Biden wanted Saudi Arabia to increase the oil supply in order to lower the prices at home ahead of the crucial midterm elections. The Saudi crown prince instead backed a move to cut oil supplies.

Western commentators believe that Saudi Arabia clearly sided with Russia as increase in oil prices would only benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Pakistan’s move to side with Saudi Arabia comes at a time when President Biden’s statement questioning the security of the country’s nuclear program triggered a diplomatic row. Islamabad rejected Biden’s concerns and even summoned the US Ambassador to record a formal protest. After Pakistan’s strong reaction, the Biden Administration has tried to control damage as the State Department spokesperson said the US was confident of Pakistan’s ability to secure its nuclear programme.