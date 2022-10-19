Marri pays tribute to martyrs of Karsaz incident

Federal Minister and Spokesperson for Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, Shazia Atta Marri on Tuesday paid tribute to the martyrs of October 18 Karsaz tragedy.

In a video message released here on Tuesday, the federal minister said that the sacrifices of the martyrs of the tragedy were unforgettable even after the passage of 15 years since the incident of October 18 took place in 2007. She said that thousands of people arrived at Karachi airport to give a warm welcome to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on October 18, 2007. A sea of people gave a historic welcome to their martyred leader,. She further said the excitement and enthusiasm of the people on the return of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was appreciable.