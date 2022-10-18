Commanders of the Pakistan Army expressed complete trust in the country’s strong nuclear command and control system and security measures pertaining to strategic assets, the military’s media wing said in a statement after the 252nd Corps Commanders’ Conference held at GHQ on Tuesday.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended the conference.

The military top brass met today and took a “comprehensive review of the prevailing internal and external security situation and operational preparedness” of the army.

US President Joe Biden’s statement about Pakistan’s nuclear programme also came under discussion during the conference.

“As a responsible nuclear weapon state, Pakistan has taken all measures necessary to strengthen its nuclear security regime, at par with international best practices,” the forum was informed.

The meeting was also apprised of the army’s assistance to civil administration for relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected areas and post-flood situation, particularly in Sindh and Balochistan.

While expressing satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the formations, the COAS reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the motherland against all threats.

He lauded formations’ operational readiness and sustained efforts during flood relief duties.

The United States (US) on Monday said that it is confident that Pakistan is able to control its nuclear arsenal after President Joe Biden expressed alarm, leading Islamabad to summon the US ambassador.

“The United States is confident of Pakistan’s commitment and its ability to secure its nuclear assets,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

The spokesman further said: “The US has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests and, more broadly, the US values our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan.”