Govt to complete all CPEC projects without delay: minister

Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Monday said that the incumbent government was committed to complete all the projects being executed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) without any delay.

The minister gave this assurance to the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong who called on him here on Monday.

During the meeting, matters related to mutual cooperation on energy and electricity projects especially those being executed under the umbrella of CPEC.

Ahsan Iqbal reiterated that the main objective of the CPEC was to promote the industrial sector in Pakistan. He said that China’s cooperation to make Special Economic Zones (SEZs), a success was commendable and Pakistan would continue its efforts to complete the Zones. Professor Iqbal further added that on the directions of the Prime Minister, the work on the electricity transmission lines in Gwadar was going on fast track and would be completed in time.

“The supply of electricity to Gwadar will start from Iran in December this year and from National Grid in March next year,” said the minister while assuring the Chinese envoy that the incumbent government is committed to complete the CPEC projects without any delay and added that self-reliance in the energy sector will stabilize the economy.