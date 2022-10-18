Gold Price In Pakistan Today 18 October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 18 October 2022 is being sold for Rs. 126543 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 147600 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 18 October 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 147,600 Rs 135,299 Rs 129,150 Rs 110,700 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 126,543 Rs 115,997 Rs 110,725 Rs 94,907 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 12,654 Rs 11,600 Rs 11,073 Rs 9,491 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 358,745 Rs 328,848 Rs 313,902 Rs 269,059

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

