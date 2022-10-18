Saudi armed forces director calls on air chief

A Saudi armed forces delegation led by Director Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Saudi Armed Forces, Major General Hamed Bin Rafei Al Amri on Monday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

During the meeting, the matters of regional security situation, enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) news release said.

Major General Hamed Bin Rafei Al Amri expressed his grief over the devastation caused by recent floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims. He praised efforts of PAF personnel for their support to civil administration in relief activities and rehabilitation process of the flood affected people.

The dignitary also acknowledged the rising indigenous capability of PAF in aviation instry and agreed to further optimize the existing ties between both the air forces particularly in training and operational domains.

The air chief shared broad contours of PAF’s modernisation drive to achieve operational capability in the contemporary warfare in air, space and cyber space domains as per the PAF’s operational construct and said that Pakistan Air Force was fully focused in acquisition and development of these technologies. The air chief said that Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoyed longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between both the countries.

The air chief thanked the visiting dignitary for the unflinching support extended by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reiterated that assistance from our global partners would be vital for rescue and rehabilitation of the flood victims in Pakistan.