Monday, October 17, 2022


EV charging stations to be installed at motorways

APP

The Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations would be installed at five Motorways locations, keeping in view the numbers of vehicles commuting on a particular road. “NHA has included EV charging stations in the contracts of filling station. Concessionaires/contractors are installing the same in line with the numbers of EV vehicles commuting on a particular road,” an official told APP. He said that presently, the EV charging stations were being installed at locations, including Rashakai service area, Islamabad -Peshawar motorway (M-1), Tandliyanwala service area, Lahore – Islamabad motorway (M-3), Dandewal service area, Pindi Bhattian -Faisalabad, Khanewal motorway (M-4), Khanewal service area, Pindi Bhattian – Faisalabad, Khanewal rnotorway (M-4) and Hazara service area, Hassanabdal-Havelian Expressway (E-35). “Moreover, M/s MORE (Pvt.) Ltd. being the BoT concessionaire of M-2, has installed EV charging facility at Bhera Service Area on M-2,” he said. He was of the view that other fuel stations across the motorway network would also install the EV charging facilities, with an increase in the number of EV vehicles.

