Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan – 17 Oct 2022

On Monday, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs218.25 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 218.75. While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was being traded between Rs220 to Rs222. Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan DATE BUYING SELLING 17 Oct 22 PKR 218.25 PKR 218.75 Earlier on Friday, the US dollar had marched upward against the Pakistani rupee and appreciated by five paisas to close at Rs218.43 in the interbank market.