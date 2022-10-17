Quick style performs at Coke Studio live concert

Coca Cola live concert happened yesterday Oct 14 (Friday) for the first time in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena. Norwegian dance group “Quick Style” absolutely lit the stage on fire at Coke Studio’s live concert in Dubai. The famous Quick Style dance crew also participated in it. Along with the Quick Style dance crew, Hasan Raheem and Justin Bibis, Faisal Kapadia and Young Stunners, the Karakoram and Young Stunners, Ali Sethi and Shae Gill were also performing in live Coke Studio in Dubai, UAE. Quick Style was formed in 2006 by the Pakistani-Norwegian twin brothers Suleman Malik and Bilal Malik, and their Thai-Norwegian childhood friend Nasir Sirikhan. On the other hand, the famous Balochi singer Wahab Bugti also meets the viral dance group Quick Style in Dubai at coca cola live concert. In July 2022, a video of the group performing at Suleman’s wedding went viral on social media. The full version of the video posted on their YouTube channel has garnered over 77 million views as of October 2022.