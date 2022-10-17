Karachi and Multan, bye bye PTI

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed pleasure over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) defeat on two National Assembly (NA) seats in by-elections and tweeted, “Karachi & Multan, bye bye PTI!”. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reacted to the victory of PPP candidates in the Karachi and Multan by-elections in a Twitter message. He tweeted, “Karachi & Multan, bye bye PTI!” He congratulated Ali Musa Gillani and Abdul Hakeem Baloch for defeating PTI chief Imran Khan in Sunday’s by-elections on two NA seats. He alleged that Khan had stolen the seat in the 2018 general elections. It is pertinent to mention here that PPP candidate Ali Musa Gilani won NA-157 Multan by-elections, whereas, PPP’s candidate Abdul Hakeem Baloch emerged victorious in NA-237 Malir constituency of Karachi.

The PPP central leader and former premier Yousaf Raza Gilani also congratulated his son, Ali Musa Gillani for grabbing victory in the NA-157 Multan by-elections. He thanked Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties and PPP leadership for playing important role in the by-polls.

He alleged that the PTI chief Imran Khan’s narrative meant to destabilise and isolate the country. He added that the people of the South Punjab rejected the narrative of Imran Khan. He claimed that PDM gave a narrative for strengthening democracy, supremacy of law and the rule of principles in the country.