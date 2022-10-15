More Allegations

US President Joe Biden’s scathing criticism of the so-called “precarious” state of Pakistan’s much-prized nuclear assets, which was also decried as the “most dangerous country,” carried all the signs of a frightening development. For starters, it threatened to lay to waste months of extensive lobbying by the Foreign Office in a bid to repair broken bridges.

On its own, the statement lurked far, far away from reality, considering the recent acknowledgement of Pakistan’s highly-improved nuclear security (up seven points) among countries with weapons-usable nuclear materials. Islamabad should be appreciated for instantaneously realising the incredible alacrity of the propaganda machinery and planning a befitting line of action. Summoning the US ambassador for an explanation, along with reacting to slanderous allegations with plain-clothed facts, remained the best blueprint to move ahead in stompy waters.

Both Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s brilliantly drawn parallel with an “accidental” firing of India’s supersonic missile and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s inclination towards a cool yet detailed response about the nuclear management through a technically sound and foolproof command and control system” speak volumes about a general understanding of the urgency to juggle support of the international community with the state’s sovereignty.

However, a bitter war of words that ensued between former prime minister Imran Khan and PML(N)’s Maryam Nawaz came as a staggering snapback to the perpetually volatile yet increasingly fuming reality of Pakistani politics. On a day when opposition and treasury benches should have joined hands and shown a united front to present their country’s case most effectively, the usual drawing of swords, punctuated with “speck of shame” and “records for incompetence,” managed to steal at least some of the thunder. Against a myriad of street politicking, the Cuban Ambassador to Pakistan’s phenomenal reaction as he urged Mr Biden to “give us a break” has, quite surprisingly, emerged as a faint ray of hope that all is not lost on our diplomatic front. *