Bulls Eye DDB wins two Dragons of Asia 2022 awards

Bullseye DDB has won 2 Dragons of Asia 2022 awards. Specifically, these awards are a Silver Dragon for “Best Cause Marketing” Campaign for UBL Urooj Account and a Black Dragon for “Best Experiential Marketing” Campaign for the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Saad Hashmi, COO Bulls Eye DDB was in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to receive these awards for the agency. Speaking on this win, Shoaib Qureshy, Managing Director Bullseye DDB said that, “This is a proud moment for Pakistan marketing and advertising industry and speaks for our countries talent and consistent work quality as year on year we are competing with the very best in the world and winning.”