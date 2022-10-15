NUMS will hold its MDCAT on Oct 16 for 2,075 seats

National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) will simultaneously hold its Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) across the country and overseas in Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates for admission in MBBS/BDS programmes on October 16 (Sunday).

MDCAT for is being held for admission in 13 medical and Dental colleges. The students seeking admission in these colleges this year are no longer required to sit any other test as per the decision of Pakistan Medical Commission(PMC) last month. The nomenclature of NUMS Entry Test (NET) has been changed to MDCAT for NUMS 2022.

All the candidates for MBBS and BDS will have to secure 55% and 45 % passing marks respectively to be successful in the test, said the University Registrar Brig Muhammed Azhar(Retd) here on Saturday.

Over 70,000 candidates having Pakistani nationality will be taking the test at their respective Exam Centers to compete for 2,075 (two thousand seventy-five) seats. Of all the contesting candidates, 46,582 girls and 23,641 boys have applied for admission. The result of MDCAT for NUMS is expected to be announced within two to three weeks, said the Registrar.

MDCAT for NUMS MBBS/BDS Session 2022 will take place at the Examination Centers, set up in 20 different cities including the Federal Capital Islamabad, in four provincial capitals, Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK) and NUMS centers in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The University has finalized the arrangements to conduct its MDCAT in a transparent manner and trained staff has already been deployed at its examination centers. A special Control Room has been set up at NUMS Secretariat to monitor and coordinate with all the examination centres in real time. NUMS has urged the candidates to reach, along with their required documents, to their respective examination centres two hours before the start of the test.