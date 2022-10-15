Putin Warns Of “Global Catastrophe” If NATO Clashes With Russian Army

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, warned on Friday that any direct conflict between NATO forces and the Russian army would result in a “world disaster.”

Putin spoke during a press conference in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan “In any event, direct confrontation or combat between (NATO) forces and the Russian army is an extremely risky step that might trigger a worldwide calamity. I’m hoping that those who are saying this are wise enough to refrain from doing so.”

After annexing four areas of Ukraine last month, a move that the UN this week condemned, Putin had before threatened to use nuclear weapons to defend Russian territory.

According to a statement issued by the White House on Tuesday, the Group of Seven (G7) nations cautioned that using nuclear weapons against Ukraine would have serious repercussions.

G7 leaders, who represent the US, Canada, the UK, France, Italy, and Japan, said, “Deliberate Russian escalation tactics, such as the partial mobilization of reservists and reckless nuclear rhetoric, are to be condemned as they endanger international peace and security.”

We reiterate that serious repercussions will follow any use of chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons by Russia.”

Putin Warns Of “Global Catastrophe” If NATO Clashes With Russian Army

Earlier, US Vice President Joe Biden warned at a speech on Thursday about the expansion of Russia’s assault in Ukraine of a nuclear “Armageddon.”

At the New York residence of James Murdoch, the son of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, Vice President Joe Biden warned of the “attack” on American institutions and discussed the threat posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin using nuclear weapons.

Since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis, “we have not faced the specter of Armageddon,” Biden declared in New York City.

Biden asserted that Putin is “not joking” when he discusses the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

This is due to “his military is — you might say — badly underperforming,” according to Biden.

“I’m attempting to determine what Putin’s exit is,” said Biden. “Where does he locate an exit? In what situation does he find himself where he not only loses face but also suffers a considerable loss of authority within Russia?”

“I don’t think there is any such thing as the ability to easily use a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon,” Biden reportedly told guests at the event.

With the announcement of the takeover of Ukrainian territory, some of which Russia does not control, and the mobilization of 300,000 reservists to support his faltering invasion, Putin has reaffirmed his nuclear threats.