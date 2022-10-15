No implement on agreements: MQM-P to quit coalition government?

KARACHI: After zero progress on agreements with PPP, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has started mulling to part ways with the coalition government including other options.

In August, MQM had also shown concerns over the long delay in the implementation of the agreement made with the MQM-P and requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to play his role in this critical situation.

According to the party’s spokesperson, Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has directed all senators, ministers and MNAs to reach Karachi on an urgent basis.

MQM-P and PPP leadership had agreed on amendments to the local body’s bill during a meeting held two days before. In addition, a review meeting was held yesterday between the parties regarding the agreement but no further progress was made.

Amid delay in the implementation of the agreement, MQM-P has expressed concerns over “zero progress”, said the sources.

PPP, MQM-P sign agreement in coalition government

In March after parting ways with the then PTI government, MQM-P and PPP signed the “Charter of Rights for the people of Sindh” to develop a “long-term partnership” in various domains.

The two parties have signed the agreement to develop a “long-term partnership to ensure harmony amongst people; to promote social justice, and to secure the economic well-being of the people of Sindh, especially of those who are left behind for various reasons”.

According to the text of the signed document, the Supreme Court’s verdict regarding the local government shall be implemented in letter and spirit within one month with the mutual agreement of PPP and MQM-P.