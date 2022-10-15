Nepra approves Rs4.89 reduction for KE consumers

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) issued a notification on Friday announcing a reduction in the price of electricity by Rs 4.89 per unit for K-Electric consumers, while approving a Rs 0.19 increase per unit for the consumers of ex-Wapda Distribution Companies (Discos). Both changes come on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for electricity consumed in August.

Nepra said the negative FCA would be applicable to all consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers using up to 300 units, agriculture consumers and electric vehicle charging stations. “The negative adjustment on account of [the] monthly FCA is also applicable to domestic consumers having Time of Use meters irrespective of consumption levels,” said the notification.

Nepra held a public hearing on FCA on September 29, 2022, after KE submitted a petition to the power regulator seeking an allowance to reduce the power tariff by Rs4.211/unit on account of a monthly FCA for August.

According to Nepra, prior to this, the FCA for July was charged to consumers with a reduction of Rs 4.12 per unit, while the FCA for August will cost consumers Rs 0.77 less than July and will be applicable only for one month only.

With regards to the price hike in Disco rates, the power authority said that the rise was applicable to all consumer categories except electric vehicle charging stations and lifeline consumers. Nepra stated that the discos concerned should closely comply with the orders of the court “notwithstanding this order”.

Earlier the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G) requested an increase of Rs 0.22 per unit.

According to Nepra, the July FCA cost consumers an additional Rs 4.34 paisa per unit, which was only for 1 month. The FCA for August would be Rs 4.15 per unit less in October than in July and would be applicable only on October bills.