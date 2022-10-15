2.42 million onions, 6.02 million potatoes to be produced in Rabi season

Onion crop would be cultivated on 162,000 hectares in order to produce about 2.422 million tons of onion during Rabi season 2022-23, besides cultivating potatoes over 226,000 hectares to produce 6.029 million tons of potatoes for fulfilling the domestic requirements as well as to export.

In Punjab, the potatoes would be cultivated on 221,000 hectares as output targets for the province have been fixed at 5.966 million tons during current season as against the sowing of corresponding period of last year, said an official in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Talking to APP here on Friday he said that the Sindh Province was assigned a task to grow potatoes over 700 hectares to produce 65,000 tons, adding that the crop production targets were assigned in a meeting of Federal Committee on Agriculture.

The potatoes and onions are included in minor crops of the country and vital sources to tackle the domestic vegetables requirements, he said adding that potatoes crop would be grown over 2,500 hectares in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to produce over 30,300 tons and in Balochistan the potatoes cultivation targets were fixed at 26,200 tons to tackle with the domestic needs.