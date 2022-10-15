Tehran police to probe officer over harassment report

The Tehran police department said Friday that it will investigate the conduct of an officer following allegations of harassment during the detention of a woman protesting over Mahsa Amini’s death. A wave of unrest has rocked Iran since the 22-year-old Kurd died on September 16 after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women. A video, published by Persian-language channels based outside Iran and shared on social media, showed at least two male anti-riot police officers apparently trying to detain a female protester by pushing her onto one of a dozen police motorcycles at the scene. One officer appears to grope her from behind, before she falls to the ground. She eventually stands up and is allowed to leave. AFP could not independently verify the authenticity of the video, or where or when it was filmed. The police department said the incident took place in central Tehran. The officer was attempting to arrest “a woman who was one of the instigators of the riots in Argentina Square,” it said in a statement carried by Iran’s official IRNA news agency. The department said that every “violation” will be dealt with. It said it “considers itself to be accountable and does not approve of behaviour outside the rules and regulations in any way.”