Maryam heaps praise on people of Faisalabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday admired the people of Faisalabad. Whiles sharing her snap with the Kabaddi players from London on Twitter, the PML-N vice president penned, “Delighted to meet Kabaddi players from Faisalabad”. It merits mention here that Maryam Nawaz is currently in London along with her father and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and brothers. Before leaving for London, the PML-N vice-president had said that she could not meet her father [Nawaz] for three years because PTI chairman Imran Khan implicated her in fake cases.