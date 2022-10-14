US Dollar rate in Pakistan, 14 Oct 2022

USD TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 218.38 as per Pakistan Interbank and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR is PKR 218.50. Updated on, 14 Oct 2022.

Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan