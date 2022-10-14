5th PGA Jinnah Development Golf Tour Match

LAHORE: The 5th Punjab Golf Association (PGA) Jinnah Development Tour Tournament will be contested at the well-kept par 72 Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Golf Course here from October 14 to 16, 18 holes to be golfed each day. And for three continuous days, the spirited and impassioned second tier golf professionals of the country will provide golfing action and in turn the championship will yield much needed cash rewards for the top performers which serve to cover their financial exigencies. Competing second tier golf professionals add up to a total of 100 plus and they travel to Lahore from cities like Karachi, Hyderabad, Okara, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Peshawar in search of earnings. They are talented young lads who are ardently associated with golf courses and golfing action but somehow due to formidable competition, fail to secure eligibility in the top tier ranks of golf professionals where performance rewards are admiringly more favorable. These golf professionals are already enlivened by the fact that Punjab Golf Association earmarked prize money of Rs two million and top forty position holders out of 110 competing ones will be entitled to cash prizes.