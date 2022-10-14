For the Win

Cricket fans in Pakistan have become attuned to experiencing anxiety attacks whenever they watch their team in action. Whether it is a one-day international (50-over) or a T20 match, our boys in green tend to increase our heartbeat.

The upcoming ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup, beginning on October 16, will be another chance for redemption for our cricket team. Our team did win the 2009 T20 World Cup hosted by England and was the runner-up at the inaugural T20 World Cup hosted by South Africa in 2007. To emerge victorious in this tournament requires the team to follow a game plan. This includes training, focusing on shortcomings, enhancing strengths, learning from mistakes, and exploring the competition. Pakistan Cricket Board management and selectors must shun all tried and tested principles they have already applied on the team. Drastic measures need to be implemented for a new beginning.

First, the team should not rely on a chosen few. Babar Azam has proved his worth on various occasions along with Mohammad Rizwan. Even if Babar is the captain, he needs support from the other players. Every player should be trained to play an integral part during the matches. This calls for identifying the players’ core strengths and augmenting them through training, both physical and mental, and continuous practice. The openers, one-down batsman, the middle order, and the tail-end must become competent enough to handle situations as and when they appear.

Second, the opening pair must be trained to remain on the pitch during the first ten overs. They should not rush through the overs but build a steady foundation for the one-down batsman and the middle order. Instead of trying to hit boundaries, the opening pair should focus on taking singles and double runs several times in an over. This will create psychological pressure on the opponent. The opening pair should hit a boundary or a six only when they are certain about the result.

Every player should be trained to play an integral part during the matches.

Third, the batsmen and the bowlers should create their respective strategies based on the pitch they are playing on and the team they are playing against. Past match highlights in this regard will greatly benefit the Pakistani team. The players should watch how they played on Australian pitches in the past and what was their opponents’ performance.

Fourth, strict team rules must be laid down regarding leisure activities. In the past, the Pakistan team has been seen attending parties and enjoying dinners. They should not be allowed to leave the hotel room unless it is for exercise or net practice. The team cannot afford to lose their focus on the matches.

Fifth, the players should be trained on how to remain confident on the field. Confusion and doubt arise when one’s mind is clouded by fear. Anxiety increases and mistakes are made. The players should remain mentally prepared to stand their ground during the matches. This will manifest when players know their place in the team and they capitalize on their skills.

The team management and the selectors need to be sure about their selection. They cannot afford to send a group of players to Australia who focuses on their milestones. They need to create a team that plays with a hive mind. Only then will they rise as champions.

The writer is an independent researcher, author and columnist.