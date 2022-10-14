NAB opposes Shahzad Akbar’s appearance through video link

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday submitted comments to Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a plea seeking appearance of the PTI leader Shahzad Akbar in a NAB inquiry through video link. A division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Tahir heard the case. The NAB in its comments stated that the physical appearance of the accused was necessary in criminal cases. The NAB said that the attendance of Shehzad Akbar was necessary as it couldn’t record his statement through video link. The assistant attorney general prayed the court to grant some time as the comments of the Law Ministry were still awaited. The court adjourned hearing of the case for one-week. Meanwhile, the IHC disposed of a petition after the Capital Police registered an FIR against former MNA Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal for an alleged illegal possession of a trust building near Srinagar Highway. Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case regarding the matter. During the proceedings, the SHO of the concerned area police station produced a copy of FIR regarding the illegal possession.