Minal calls out trolls for criticising Amal

Showbiz actor Minal Khan called out social media trolls who referred to her niece Amal Muneeb as ‘Choti Aurat’.

The ‘Ishq Hai’ star is all cool with online trolls about herself but does not allow any sort of snarky comments about her family, especially about the youngest member and her only niece, baby Amal.

Similarly, in a recent turn of events, Khan was there to defend Amal Muneeb when a keyboard warrior tried to attack the toddler calling her ‘choti aurat’ (young woman). It happened so when Minal’s twin sister-actor Aiman Khan, who is currently in Makkah with her family to perform Umrah, posted a picture gallery with husband and daughter on social media.

Reacting to the post, a social user commented that Muneeb Butt had made a young woman sit on his shoulder. The comment did not go well with her aunt, who blasted the person for mocking a ‘3 year old kid’.

The twin sisters Minal and Aiman Khan are among the top league actors in the country. The latter tied the knot with fellow actor Muneeb Butt in 2018 and stepped back from the industry.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Amal Muneeb in 2019.