CICA Summit 2022

Kazakhstan’s beautiful capital, Astana, is hosting the sixth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) from October 12-13. This year, CICA is also celebrating the 30th anniversary of its establishment for the promotion of peace and prosperity in Asia. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif travelled to Islamabad on October 12 to represent Pakistan at such an important regional intergovernmental organization for the Summit. Apart from sharing his views on Pakistan’s longstanding support for the forum and relationship with Kazakhstan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan will be meeting several heads of state participating at the sidelines of the Summit.

CICA is one of Asia’s most influential regional intergovernmental organizations in Asia. With 27 member countries, nine observer states and five observer organizations, including five partner organizations, it carries an important weight at the regional level. The organization aims to promote peace, cooperation, security, and stability in Asia.

With such a massive gathering of nations across Asia, CICA has a vital role to play, especially in the regional peace and prosperity structures. In the past three decades, CICA has remained instrumental in bringing forth opportunities for dialogue. This forum has also reflected Kazakhstan’s more substantial global presence as a country fostering regional and international peace.

CICA was the vision of the first President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who shared his idea at the UNGA to create a mechanism for consultation and interaction to cooperate and promote peace, security, and stability in Asia. This was mainly against the backdrop of the newly-emerged states after the disintegration of the Soviet Union. CICA has remained an important instrument in promoting regional dialogue and building confidence amongst nations for issues including the economy, social transformation, environment, emerging traditional and nontraditional security threats, and military and political conversations.

The significant goals overlooked by the forum are confidence-building among nations, cooperation on environmental issues, prevention and proliferation on the subject of weapons of mass destruction, and promotion of mutual respect and tolerance among civilizations. Through dialogue and peace cooperation, there is a greater chance for the countries to have win-win cooperation and solutions.

While the Prime Minister of Pakistan will be in Astana for higher-level dialogues and meetings, Pakistan, as a founding member of the organization, aims to play its constructive role in offering opportunities for investment, energy, and trade.

Pakistan’s stronger ties with the host country, Kazakhstan, are essential and have remained friendly, cordially, and brotherly over the past three decades. Both states supported each other at the global and regional forums. Apart from CICA, both countries are essential to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Pakistan attaches great importance to such meetings, especially for promoting economic and regional connectivity.

Apart from multilateral cooperation, Pakistan and Kazakhstan are building a stronger bilateral cooperation, especially in energy, economics, trade, customs, and regions that require an increasing regional connectivity. Both countries support just solutions for regional conflicts and challenges based on the wishes and aspirations of the countries and communities. It is also by and large that no conflict is resolved through war and dialogue; diplomacy and communication are the best solutions to regional and global problems.

While the CICA summit will be ongoing, the Russia-Ukraine crisis will loom large as the recent dramatic events led to the escalation of the conflict and tensions between the two countries, creating regional and global stress. Apart from that, Afghanistan is still at the burner stage even after one year of the US exodus from Afghan soil. The country is still in shambles with the rise of poverty, threats of terrorism, and others for the neighbouring regions. Recently, Armenia and Azerbaijan have engaged in war despite ongoing peace talks, while on the other hand, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan also faced other border skirmishes.

These challenges at the regional level and the global climate change threat is looming large; causing serious threats to life on the planet. Famines, floods, poverty, hunger and conflicts are growing. Organisations like CICA and multilateral forums are important, where countries sit together and exchange dialogue to resolve issues faced by all.

CICA is one example where Kazakhstan is making efforts for the regional countries to engage in conversation to resolve pressing issues and work together for peace. Kazakhstan is playing a more significant role in leading such dialogues and opportunities for peace and prosperity in the region. Kazakhstan is, in fact, and in a true sense, the centre of global peace and development efforts.

