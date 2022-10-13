Karachi people exaggerate their issues: Ghani

Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani claimed on Wednesday that the people of Karachi exaggerate their issues and blamed them for the issues being faced by the city.

The minister said that the citizens of Karachi magnify their problems by 100 times while talking about them. Criticising the citizens, Saeed Ghani said that Karachi is the only city in the world where people themselves block the sewage lines, puncture the water connection and destroy the street lights. The minister claimed to have proof of these incidents. However, he neither talked about how to solve the problems, nor did he inform of taking any action against those creating the problems.

The statement of the minister comes as more than 56,500 cases of street crime have been reported in Karachi during the current year. Saeed Ghani told media in Karachi that local government elections in the metropolis should be conducted in two phases, and termed it as a workable solution within the available resources.

People in bye-polls of nine NA seats on October 16 should elect a representative who can go to the assembly and represent them, he suggested, and argued that Imran Khan was already a member. Imran Khan is also contesting bye-polls on two NA constituencies in Karachi.

He alleged that those who raised slogans against corruption made unprecedented records of corruption. “Never in the history of Pakistan have there been so many transfers and postings as in Punjab during PTI tenure,” he added.

On a question, Saeed Ghani said that Imran Khan even today was a blue eyed boy as he used to issue threats and make fun of Constitution, law and all state institutions, but no action was being taken against him.