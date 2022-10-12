Elon Musk has launched a perfume called “Burnt Hair” that he said sold 10,000 bottles in just a few hours.

Musk said it earned him a million dollars within a few hours of its launch. The price of ‘Burnt Hair’ is $100 a bottle (about Rs 8230).

Updating his Twitter bio to “perfume salesman”, Elon called it the “finest fragrance on earth”.

“With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?” he wrote in a tweet.

The fragrance of Musk’s ‘Burnt Hair’ is described as “the essence of repugnant desire’.

According to Musk, one can buy this perfume using cryptocurrency. He wrote on Twitter, “And you can pay with Doge!”