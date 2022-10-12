Today Weather in Lahore, Pakistan – 12 Oct 2022

The weather in Lahore became pleasant on Tuesday evening after receiving light rain, which also reduced the pollution level of the city.

The post-monsoon rain followed by heavy winds started after 6 pm in Lahore and other parts of central Punjab. The maximum rain was recorded at 6 millimeters in Lakshmi Chowk and Johar Town SDO Office, 5mm in Gulshan-e-Ravi, and 3mm in Uppal Mall, Mughalpura and Pani Wala Talab areas.

Wednesday Thursday Friday Afternoon Evening Night Morning Afternoon Evening Night Forecast Temperature 31 °C 26 °C 22 °C 26 °C 32 °C 26 °C 21 °C Mostly sunny. Clear. Clear. Sunny. Sunny. Clear. Clear. Feels Like 31 °C 27 °C 22 °C 27 °C 32 °C 26 °C 21 °C Wind Speed 13 km/h 11 km/h 10 km/h 12 km/h 12 km/h 10 km/h 8 km/h Wind Direction WNW

↑ E

↑ SSE

↑ S

↑ W

↑ ENE

↑ ESE

↑ Humidity 43% 64% 83% 67% 33% 58% 80% Dew Point 17 °C 18 °C 19 °C 19 °C 14 °C 17 °C 17 °C Visibility 49 km 24 km 19 km 50 km 57 km 30 km 24 km Probability of Precipitation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Country’s major cities weather:

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and northeast Punjab.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad seventeen degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar nineteen, Karachi twenty-one, Quetta four, Gilgit eleven, Murree thirteen and Muzaffarabad fourteen degree centigrade.

According to the Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Leh and Shopian while chances of rain-wind and thunderstorm in Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula.

The temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar twelve degree centigrade, Jammu twenty, Leh three, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula eight and Shopian seven degree centigrade.