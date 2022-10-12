China’s Tang Education Group signs MoU with National Skills University

Tang International Education Group signs an MoU with National Skills University (NSU), Islamabad on dual-degree joint education program and the establishment of the China-Pakistan International Industrial Academic Integration Alliance, says a report published by China Economic Net (CEN).

Professor Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Founding Vice Chancellor of NSU Islamabad, attended the signing ceremony with a team including the staff of the Offices of Planning & Development, Academics, and Registrar as well as teachers concerned. According to Tang International Education Group, the two sides will also carry out in-depth cooperation in the development of information-based vocational and technical courses and the introduction and certification of China’s vocational education standards.

In the next September, the program will enroll students in various technical fields. Students will learn in Pakistan for the first two years and in China in the third year and obtain degrees from both sides. At the ceremony, Wang Baowang, Director of Tang International Education Group, said the group would seek the support of relevant provincial education authorities in China and match NSU with colleges and universities that offer higher vocational and technical education with undergraduate majors. Professor Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar expressed his anticipation towards the cooperation with first-rate Chinese vocational and technical education institutions and enterprises and cultivate high-quality Pakistani technical talents who can speak Chinese and understand Chinese culture, thus serving Pakistan’s industrial development and CPEC construction.

NSU Islamabad is currently the only Pakistani university recognized by the UNESCO International Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (UNEVOC).