Nadia Hussain records Reel with Babar Ali

The latest Instagram reel of showbiz actors Babar Ali and Nadia Hussain Khan is viral across social media sites. The ‘Benaam’ actor took to her verified handle of the photo and video sharing site, Monday, and shared a new reel of herself with veteran actor and her latest co-star Babar Ali. “On set masti (fun) with @iambabaralii,” Khan wrote in the caption of the clip which sees the duo mimic a comic script.

In the clip, Khan said to Ali, “A doctor has suggested I should take some time off and travel abroad, so which of the mentioned countries are you going to take me to?”. ‘Woh Pagal Si’ actor thought for a while and retorted saying, “I will take you to another doctor.” The humorous video went viral on social media, with millions of Instagram views. Additionally, a number of Instagrammers also liked the post and gave their reactions in the comments section.

Have a look at what Instagram users wrote:

Ap dono ki videos bht mzey ki hti hain, (Videos of you two are quite entertaining)

I really like the energy level of babar ali

great thought..

My fav Babar ali

Hahaha… so relatable

On the acting front, Khan was last seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Benaam’ along with Anoushey Abbasi, Komal Meer, and Ghana Ali among others. On the other hand, Ali is currently a part of the on-air superhit serial ‘Woh Pagal Si’. It is pertinent to mention that the two actors shared screen space in ‘Benaam’, where Khan essayed the role of Rabia – second wife to Taimoor.