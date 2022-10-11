Those who matter must take flood disaster seriously

On each dialed call, we listen to demand of 10 rupees for the Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund.

The amount is not much, but one thing that comes in everyone’s mind first is that, whether it will be spent on flood affected people or not.

In Pakistan, which has come under the grip of floods, ruin is visible these days. Torrential monsoon rains triggered the most severe flooding in country’s recent history, washing away villages. Their houses are still under water and they had left their places for many days ago with their families. The disaster is much higher than 2010 floods. National and international institutions are claiming to deliver safe drinking water, food, shelter and medical facilities to the people of flooded areas.

The government has also established a flood relief fund, namely Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund, 2022, for providing relief and rehabilitation to the people of flood affected areas. At the same time the international community is providing financial assistance to support the government in its efforts to bring country out of the difficult situation.

The international aid for the victims of floods in Pakistan is gradually coming. It was expected that the both, the federal and the provincial governments will now have to spend a massive amount of money not only for relief operations, but also for re-building homes, hospitals and schools as well as for infrastructure like roads and bridges. But unfortunately so far nothing has been done in this backdrop resulting in decline of trust over political leaders whether they are in present management or not.

When asked a separate question about the reasons why trust has declined, people offer a host of reasons in reply. Those who think there has been a decline of trust in the federal government often see the problem tied to the government’s performance.

It was learnt that NGOs (non for profit organizations) sector and people independently are actively participating in relief operations. “Government and political parties are just playing with people’s emotions and busy in their politics,” these were the views of youngster Khurram Faridi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder at Ehsaas-e-Insaniyat Foundation, a non for profit organization.

He said that people have no trust on political leaders, they know that everyone is working for their interests so, he further added that no one wants to give fund to government or of any political party.

The Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) chief had organized a telethon in an attempt to raise funds to aid the flood affected people for collecting donations from the overseas Pakistanis. About which he opined, “I think these were just calls, as they did not reveal any plan for affected community yet.”

While interrupting Mamoon-ur-Rehman, CO founder of the organization, said, “Mosques and universities are very energetic in providing assistance to the flood-affected people by collecting hefty amounts and providing financial assistance, tents, and basic medical facilities to victims of flooded areas”.

“There is no website which would inform me about government’s ongoing efforts in flood affected areas and transparent utilization of funds,” said Fakhar Anwarul Haque, Chairman Haque Educational and Welfare Trust, while commenting on the issue.

Like any other organization, he added, “NGOs need funds to be able to run their projects or for participating in relief operations, they rely highly on donations, but only tiny amount of funding goes directly to grassroots NGOs.” Transparency and accountability are fundamentals to a better work approach, about which he said, “Foreign donors are giving funds to our political leaders for flood relief operations, so setting a transparency portal for public information and for updating us about their day to day activity at affected areas is their prime responsibility.”

During interviews, some respondents made a connection between what they think is poor government performance is question point to a need for better political leadership. A house wife, Nargis, opined, “We are paying taxes on each and every thing, taxes are generally used by the government for carrying out various welfare schemes for its citizens, but instead of that they are requesting for more funds from us even on phone calls.” “Due to higher fuel and energy costs, the prices of all products have been increased, we are hardly managing our expenses, how can we contribute for affected people in these circumstances,” she added.

She said that news of child kidnaping and mobile snatching are on the rise these days at areas of Greebabad and Gulstan colony, and people of that areas saying that flood affected people who moved to cities are responsible for street crimes. “The situation would be worsen so the government should take steps in this backdrop,” she added.

Situation on the ground is still not clear as there is still danger of more monsoon shower. The most common risks associated with flooding is the contamination of drinking-water facilities, and standing water, which can be a breeding site for mosquitoes, bring chemical hazards, and cause injuries. Since floods can potentially increase the transmission of water borne deadly diseases, such as diarrhea, typhoid fever, cholera, malaria, dengue and yellow fever. And it was learnt that majority of people residing in tents are suffering from such water borne diseases.

“The government doing the wrong things or nothing at all, as with the passage of time problems of people belonged to flooded areas are increasing, their children are living out in the open with their families, with no drinking water, no food, and no livelihood,” expressed Zia-ul-Islam, an employee of a Multinational Company.

He continued, they are suffering from dangerous diseases and it is high time to speed up process of rehabilitation, but our leaders are just making tall claims.

The floods have affected Sindh and Balochistan the most. To a question, Zia said, “It seems that no one in power is taking this disaster seriously. Sindh and Balochistan are the most ignored provinces as for as sincere efforts for rehabilitations work at these areas are concerned.”

It is to be mentioned here that the National Flood Response Coordination Centre declared 23 districts of the country worst-affected due to flood, including eight in Sindh, seven in Balochistan, six in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two in Punjab.