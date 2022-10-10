Israeli director to train Shahrukh’s son ahead of his debut

For his son, Aryan Khan’s debut as a writer, Shah Rukh Khan reportedly chose Israeli actor-writer Lior Raz, the man behind the action-thriller series Fauda. Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is getting ready to break into the business, but unlike his father, he plans to start off behind the camera.

Aryan Khan’s desire to make his writing debut has long been known, and his father SRK is doing everything in his power to support him.

The casting for Aryan Khan’s first literary endeavor has begun, and the premiere of the programme is anticipated for the end of 2022. For his son Aryan Khan, SRK has reportedly recruited Israeli director Lior Raz, who wrote and directed the action-thriller Fauda.

“Aryan is working on the web series script with a group of writers for Red Chillies Productions. Lior Raz is among them. The project’s development has already started, and it might start by the end of the year. Aryan is interested in learning how movies are made. Prior to moving in that path, he intends to begin his writing career,” according to sources on the same portal. The films Fauda, Hit & Run, and 6 Underground are the most notable works by Israeli actor and screenwriter Lior Roz.

According to a different story from the E-Times published just one day earlier, Aryan Khan’s debut show as a writer is apparently set to start production by the end of the year. According to the rate at which work has begun, the web series could premiere by the end of the year. Several actors have been giving auditions for it.

Aryan Khan and her sister Suhana Khan were recently seen together at the Maji Maa movie premiere. Additionally, he served as Karan Johar’s assistant director on the set of the upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The lead actors in the movie are Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.