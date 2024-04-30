Some habits die hard. After enjoying a game-changing role in Pakistani politics for decades on end, which had little to do with his actual mandate on the ground, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman seems to be having a hard time adjusting to the new pecking order.

On Monday, he stood before the National Assembly in open support for the PTI. And while this about-turn in his political inclination was no longer a surprise considering a string of meetings with the party leadership in the past, the very fact that he chose to air the dirty laundry of his brethren-in-power does give a whiff of change in the air.

In the realm of politics, outbursts and heated exchanges often make headlines, reflecting the underlying tensions and power struggles within governing bodies. However, a head-on collision becomes imminent when someone with a reputation as Maulana of all seasons comes out in defiance of the system. His furious banter captured the attention of many; shedding light on the reasons why politicians sometimes struggle to maintain their composure, especially when they fall out of favour.

“Governments are formed in palaces and bureaucrats decided who would be the Prime Minister,” speaks volumes about the legitimacy of the current parliament. Until now, this deep-seated dissatisfaction with the existing political landscape was being dismissed as the grievances of sore losers. Shattering the politicised narrative and openly challenging the very foundation of the parliament, the saffron-clad Maulana has not only displayed his frustration but also signalled a broader concern regarding the efficacy and fairness of the governing system.

Politicians like Fazlur Rehman often find themselves in precarious situations where their influence and authority are challenged. No qualms about that. The fear of being marginalized or sidelined had already driven him to the brink as he desperately sought a suspension of the polling exercise before February 8. Yet, the current masterstroke allows him to make light of his crushing defeats in the name of ideology.

If supported by the opposition, it would not be long before he manages to make something worthwhile of his dimming prospects. Just in tune with the previous catapulting to the limelight as the president of the Pakistan Democratic Movement right before it had played a crucial role in the successful no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan, Maulana seems to be working hard for a new mission. *