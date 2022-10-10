Body of a young man found hanging in graveyard

SHHIKARPUR: The body of a young man has been found under unknown circumstances at a graveyard in Shikarpur on Monday.

According to police, the body was found hanging by a rope from a tree in the premises of Storr Ganj police station in Shikarpur. The body has been identified as of Salman, whose hands and feet were tied up with rope.

The police said that they have shifted the body to the hospital for medical and legal formalities.

In another incident, a body of a 13-year-old boy was found in the Bala Sharif area of Mianwali with torture marks all over him and the police said was seemingly killed via strangulation after molestation.

Police of the Harnoli district said the body was shifted to a local hospital for post-mortem and expressed suspicion of sexual assault before the seeming asphyxiation of the minor boy.

