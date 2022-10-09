FIA gives Shehbaz, Hamza ‘clean chit’

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor on Saturday gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz on the charges of money laundering and said there was ‘no direct evidence’ against the premier or his son in the Rs16 billion money laundering case. The counsel representing the prime minister also concluded his arguments in the premier’s acquittal application while arguments by the counsel of Hamza are yet to be completed in the case. At the start of proceedings, Hamza Shehbaz’s counsel submitted that his client had back pain and an application had been submitted for his exemption from personal appearance for one-day, adding that a medical certificate had also been attached with it. Advocate Amjad Pervaiz advanced his arguments on the application, filed by the premier for his acquittal in the case. He submitted that the agency had removed charges of Rs 9 billion from the challan.