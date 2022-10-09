Seven members of family burn to death, four injured in Faisalabad fire incident

Seven members of a family including four children were burnt to death and four others sustained burn injuries as fire broke out at a plaza in Montgomery Bazaar, Faisalabad.

Police said that a plaza caught fire which spread in different parts trapping the dwellers and the cause of fire was said to be a short circuit that engulfed two floors of the plaza.

On being informed of the incident the Rescue 1122 and police rushed the spot.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Sheikh ordered a probe into the issue and expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic incident.

Rescue operation remained underway for four hours and bodies of seven persons including Sattar, 60, his sons Umer Farooq,40, and Farhan,32, and four children Aroosh,12, daughter of Umer, Yousef, 11, Bilal, 4, sons of Farhan and Muavia Usman, 10, were found from the spot.

Hamza, 7, Noor Fatima, 7, Samiya, 10, and Razia, 70, sustained burn injuries and were shifted to the Allied Hospital.

As many as twenty people were rescued by the Rescue 1122.

Area people told reporters that the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company officials were called a number of times for help but none of the officer bothered to reach the spot.

The narrow streets and lack of access from inside the building made the rescue operation difficult, they said adding despite repeated reports, the rescue vehicles arrived late.

Due to the delay, they claimed the fire spread which led to the killing of innocent people, the area people added.

They said some of the area people visited the Fesco offices finding their phone numbers unanswered and informed them about the fire. However, they did not reach the spot timely, the area people blamed.

The delay in rescue operations caused heavy casualties, they said adding strict action must be taken against the delinquent officials.

The DC said that measures would be taken to avoid such incidents in future. He also asked the departments concerned to ensure fire safety gadgets in the buildings and other areas.

He said the FESCO management would also be approached to secure the power lines passing near the plazas and residential buildings around the Clock Tower.