The PRIISM technique for writing

Writers have to develop smooth sentence structures with clarity and brevity. Readers are more likely to read such content that presents information in a meaningful manner while sending them into introspection. As a writer and columnist, I have been using these rules when writing articles. To guide aspiring writers in helping them develop effective articles, essays and blogs, I coined a concept called PRIISM.

“P” is for Pertinent Facts. It refers to adding facts and details that are accurate and credible. Writers do not want to share information that is out-of-date or incorrect. Your image as a writer will enhance if you keep sharing precise information. After all, readers want to gain information through reading and you should provide it to them. Collecting facts is a tricky business as you have to continuously update yourself to share recent facts and figures.

“R” is for Reading and Researching.

Writers have to be readers and researchers. They have to absorb content to produce their own. Reading and researching are two activities of the same coin that increases the writer’s ability to produce unique content. Just like athletes warm their bodies before playing, writers have to keep their minds active by reading. While reading is a habit that must be pursued by everyone, it is a prerequisite for developing effective writing skills.

“I” is for Information. Any piece of writing that may be an article, essay, or blog comprises information. This information, either in the form of facts or your opinion, should be accurate and updated, relatable to the topic, contextually correct, and should provide depth to your opinion.

“I” is for Introspection. As a writer, you will write opinion articles with the objective of sending the readers into introspection. The readers should be compelled to think about the subject matter and question various angles of the narrative. If you write about the education system, then the readers should think about the impact good education has on society and how the current system can be made better. You can send the readers into introspection in the following ways: by writing interrogative questions, sharing an opinion, providing suggestions, etc.

“S” is for Simplicity. Your article should be written with a simple vocabulary.

The sentences should be linked with each other that should provide information in some order – either by importance or in a chronological hierarchy (if there is a need). You will write according to the audience of the print or digital publication and add simplicity to the language accordingly. You will write with simplicity if you write short sentences, add synonyms, edit with clarity and explain one message at a time.

“M” is for Methodical. As a writer, you need to follow a plan to share information in the article, essay, or blog. You should write one sentence at a time to complete a paragraph. Each paragraph should discuss one point. This will retain the interest of the readers and also help you keep a track of the points you have written.

The writer is an independent researcher, author and columnist. He can be reached at omariftikhar@hotmail.com and Tweets at @omariftikhar