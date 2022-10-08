The Age of Digimodernism

The postmodern theorist and critic Baudrillard proposed that the postmodern world in which we exist is the copy twice removed from reality in this age of digital technologies.

He further pointed out that we are surrounded and constantly bombarded by the train of simulacra, convinced that this is a new reality termed hyper-reality. Allan Kerby sees the same as digimodernism, which, according to him, transcends modernism and postmodernism. The primary support for digimodernism comes from the digital texts created by the users of social media, where the viewers’ comments become more critical than the original text posted by some or the other user. Excessive internet use has further increased the number of authors and readers produced. An ocean of internet-based text is established where a text created at one time disappears in this ocean. This happens with most blogs, Facebook, vlogs, and Twitter posts. So digimodernism is a philosophy of the age that is creating its meta-narratives, which are constantly being developed and getting lost at the same speed.

There is a constant struggle for survival and emergence between print text and hypertext primarily based on the support of the printed matter, which is gradually losing its space because of internet-based writings.

This is making printed text supplanted by digital text, and as a result, the meta-narratives of the past are now short-lived digital metanarratives. In the Greek ages, poets were considered to be sages. They were respected for the messages they wrote were preserved in the history of humanity as guidance and as memory and celebration of what is sung by the poets. But the narratives being developed on internet-based interfaces are short-lived and tend to be lost in the ocean of digital texts. The primary reason for this change is that now everyone is an author, evaluator, and commentator. Stories are created out of the daily life of individuals, not that of national, and these stories are heavily commented upon with whatever one could say or believe. These unoriginal texts and the comments on them make a world of their own because of the enormity of the size and volume of these hypertexts that it has established itself as digimodernism, which is threateningly and pervasively present as an imposing danger to the existence of the narratives already existing.

The main problem occurs when social media users begin to believe in these texts and modify their socio-political behaviors accordingly, influencing all significant life components. For example, after reading non-authentic material from some blog, a teacher brings it to the class as an adapted material and spreads it among the students; the same would believe, and further share not only their own stories but also quote in their comments on the stories of their friends. This rapid spread of unoriginal stories spreads like wildfire called viral and influences a further massive number of users. So, the learning process is heavily influenced by the unauthentic materials, which in turn puts doubt on the overall integrity of the education and training process of the digimodern age of the day. In this, digimodernism is playing the same role as modernism and postmodernism but with the addition of reconfiguring the world around us in its way.

This means that many writers and readers in the digital world are involved in the metanarratives independently. So the truth, legitimacy, and authenticity of the text are no more unquestioned. So, the age of digimodernism is coloring and altering the face of the world around us. This is equally good about the digital text and audio-visuals abundantly available on internet-based social media.

Another hallmark of the age of digimodernism is that the reader is never final and remains permanently in the work-in-progress state. For example, once a movie is made, the discussion first begins with the actors of the movie, and another type of text is created concerning the roles the actors have played in the film, which invites criticism, appraisal, and comments, and hence a new series of the texts emerge which make the original text drowned somewhere. Another part of the text is generated when the author and the director give their comments or views on any text created and directed by them; it further involves even more creations of the texts by the viewers. So, a world of new readers never ends or becomes an authentic document.

Digimodernism is a new reality of life created and developed under the pressure of emerging powerful technologies that engulf our lives from all sides so powerfully and dominatingly that escape is almost impossible. As consumers of internet-based social media, we are forced to become part of the digital world under the pressure of these same powers of technology reshaping every individual’s world.

So, the need of the hour is that instead of lamenting the loss, we must try to make some sense out of all this and employ this new tool for our benefit by incorporating and bringing authenticity to it.

The writer is a professor of English at Government Emerson University, Multan. He can be reached at zeadogar@hotmail.com and Tweets at @Profzee