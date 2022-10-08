Lies, Links and Leaks

Audios that are barely audible. Links that are hardly genuine. Leaks that are virtually deliberate. That just sums up the current “affairs”. From the light at the end of the tunnel to the darkness at the beginning of the web, anything and everything eerie, queasy, and surreptitious imaginable is possible, probable and happening. Politics has become a battle of “whodunnit”, be it meetings, be it leaks, be it policy controversies. The sad part of this “B class” thriller going on is that though it makes the media industry flourish, it is absolutely overshadowing the harrowing reality of a sinking economy and flood-ravaged teeming public.

Fake news travels faster. Leaks at the speed of light. The objective to steal news feed space by hook or crook has made even the most genuine news controversial. The underworld of social media is now more powerful than the physical underworld. There is huge traffic on these sites and operators of such sites are almost impossible to catch. This makes the chances of abuse of such webs a great possibility. That is why the dark web audio leaks are so important. However to investigate and reach the right conclusions the investigators have to be unbiased. This, in the presence of a government that is very focused on non-transparency, is also tough. The undertone, between-the-line talks and statements have given rise to a new vocabulary or rather old vocabulary with a new meaning. Let us look at how the meaning, connotation and expectation change as some words become synonymous with some people or acts:

1. Neutrals are Neutral- Perhaps the most quoted, mocked, and discussed word in the last few months is “neutral”. The ordinary meaning of this word is of somebody that does not take sides, something that does not discriminate etc. But what is the newfound meaning of this word? The word now implies ‘the big powers’, the imposers, “the engineers” , “the unneutrals”. The fact of the matter is, it has mostly negative connotations. Previously when the powerful institution used to present this as a clarification of their stance, it normally used to be whispered about with a wry smile. However, with such open debate on the role of the institution and individuals in the present regime change, this is a loud, plastered neon sign all over the media. All justifications given by the DG ISPR are dismissed. This has had such a huge pressure on the institution that some latest statements may almost be interpreted as “indecent confessions”. The statement by the big man visiting the USA saying that the army is not going to interfere in politics is anything but a denial. This raises further serious questions. If they are no longer going to interfere in politics, what about all the times they have in the past? How can that be just ok? Which and when is a public commission being formed on it? These are unheard-of topics in media. These are now being heard, screamed at and become the top trends. Just closing the debate by saying “not any longer” is not going to solve the problem. There are many more chapters to this story of neutrality.

From cypher is nothing to cypher is everything, the tales of Maryam Nawaz and PDM continue.

2. Uturns are Lies-The word U-turn also has assumed a negative meaning. It means going back on your word. It means that you back out of your commitment. It means that you cannot be relied upon for what you are saying. This is how the opposition has branded Imran Khan for years. However, the very thing that they are saying is his shortcoming is his strength too. Imagine the road sign saying U-turn is allowed. That sign allows cars to change lanes and take alternative routes. That is what the strategic turnaround specialists say. We hear of great Turnaround plans. Organizations not being able to achieve success are allowed to reverse, revert and revise their path to success. There is a difference in lying and taking a U-turn. Lying means that you are saying you never took the path that you had taken. That absolute denial is different from accepting you took a path that did not lead to your destination so you have decided to change lanes. The audio leaks are a classic example of spreading disinformation. They are being released due to two reasons. Firstly to divert from the shocking dark web leaks of Maryam Nawaz asking for favours for her son-in-law etc and secondly to dent Imran khan’s growing popularity. But you cannot force a lie on truth and these leaks and lies have in fact added to Imran Khan’s popularity.

3. Cipher is just imagination-From cypher is nothing to cypher is everything, the tales of Maryam Nawaz and PDM continue. In the early part of the PTI ouster and PDM imposition, there was these series of pressers by Maryam and company on how cypher was a blank piece of paper being waved by Imran khan. Then when two successive National Security Committee meetings authenticated its existence, they gave it the twist of it being manipulated and exaggerated. The giveaway of how little they knew about what cypher is a famous comment by Maryam saying “now the foreign countries will be shy of sending Ciphers”. Thus to create distortion, facts and knowledge have to be spot on. That is why all links of Cipher with foreign countries etc have made the audio leaks a big huge hole in the authenticity of the allegations.

4. Compromise is Democracy- Democracy is now the desperate scapegoat. For the sake of the country, compromise with the corrupt. For the sake of the system, compromise on the criminals. For the sake of the parliament, compromise on laws. For the sake of political compromise on principles. The 15 parties of PDM, the establishment, and the many members of the media are all chanting about how PTI is trying to damage the country and democracy by being rigid. They claim that PTI should sit with the opposition. They should let bygones be bygones. They should forget about accountability. They should accept the new rules that make NAB, FIA etc all seem criminal pardon provision forums. That is why the blaring multiple press conferences aided and abetted by pliant anchors and media channels keep on harping on how “bad” Imran khan is for the democracy of Pakistan. Democracy without accountability is autocracy. Democracy based on principle compromises is promoting the law of jungle where might is right.

The battle of narratives is almost one-sided. According to the latest political polls carried out by IRIS Communications, the popularity of Imran Khan has skyrocketed from 31% in April 2022 to 53% in September 2022. On the other hand, Shahbaz Sharif’s popularity is now in single digits where an overwhelming majority saying his handling of the economy is disastrous. The problem with a narrative based on lies and leaks is that the flow of words and their meanings do not endure. They come, they create noise, and they vanish. Narratives need a strong foundation of principles that appeal to the hearts and minds of people. What has happened in the last six months has stripped the masked realities of many individuals and institutions. Reality bites but has longevity.

